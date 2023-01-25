Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

RTX stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,092,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

