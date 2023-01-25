Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

