Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 billion-$73.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.37 billion. Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

