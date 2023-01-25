RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $383.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.85.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 85.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

