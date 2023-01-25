Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($55.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/9/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.50 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/6/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.40 ($50.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($59.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/15/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.40 ($50.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €61.00 ($66.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.1 %

FRA:DPW traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.97 ($43.44). 2,292,493 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.55 and a 200 day moving average of €36.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.