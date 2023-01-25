Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gartner (IT)

Gartner (NYSE: IT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2023 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $358.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2023 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2023 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $358.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $328.23. The stock had a trading volume of 204,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,298. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.63.

Get Gartner Inc alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.