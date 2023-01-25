Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $278.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $233.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $238.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,950. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

