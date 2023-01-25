RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 1.3%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

