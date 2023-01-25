Redwood Financial Network Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

