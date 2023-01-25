Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys 2,123 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

