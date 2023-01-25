Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $220,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

