Redwood Financial Network Corp Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

