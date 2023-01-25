Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED opened at $0.09 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

