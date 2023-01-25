Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 5,092 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,781,000 after buying an additional 1,122,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

