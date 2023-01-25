Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.64. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 66,447 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

