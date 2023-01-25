Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.64. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 66,447 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

