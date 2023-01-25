Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

