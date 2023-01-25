RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $6.58 per share for the quarter.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.2 %

RNR stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $192.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,449. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

