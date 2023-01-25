Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Renasant Stock Down 4.3 %

RNST stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 77.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

