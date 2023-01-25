Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($48.91) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNO traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching €37.34 ($40.58). 915,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.98. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

