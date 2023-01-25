renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $896,791.70

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. renBTC has a total market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $896,791.70 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $22,914.10 or 1.01586300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00399645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.45 or 0.28052108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00600090 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.