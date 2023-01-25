Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th.
Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.56.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBCAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
