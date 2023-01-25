Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

