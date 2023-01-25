Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 25th (AAU, ADXS, BLMN, BNTGY, CHRD, CIDM, DATWY, DBVT, GBR, IMDZF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

