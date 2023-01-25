Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 25th (AAU, ADXS, BLMN, BNTGY, CHRD, CIDM, DATWY, DBVT, GBR, IMDZF)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.