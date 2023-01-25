Revain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49.85 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $49.85 million and approximately $591,142.84 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00400571 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.67 or 0.28117128 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00600454 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000179 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
