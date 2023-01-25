Reviewing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70% Polar Power -26.74% -17.74% -14.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tailwind Acquisition and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Polar Power $16.90 million 1.32 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

