RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIMGet Rating) rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,602 ($32.21) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($32.21). Approximately 43,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 33,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,518 ($31.17).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($38.38) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,266.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,016.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 603.65.

In related news, insider John Ramsay purchased 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($24.33) per share, for a total transaction of £54,234 ($67,146.22).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

