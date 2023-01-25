RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,602 ($32.21) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($32.21). Approximately 43,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 33,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,518 ($31.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($38.38) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,266.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,016.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 603.65.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
