Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $88.81 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.