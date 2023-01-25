Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 23,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Rise Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.