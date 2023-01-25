Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 23,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYESD)
