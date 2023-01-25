RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 172,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,498. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $7.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 193.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

