Robert W. Baird Raises Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $19.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,053. The firm has a market cap of $299.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also

