Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.61. The company had a trading volume of 881,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,775. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$43.66.

Insider Activity at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

