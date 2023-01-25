Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 40.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

