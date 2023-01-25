Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY23 guidance at $10.20-11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $10.20-$11.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.98. 687,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $306.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

