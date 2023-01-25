Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $2.10. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 121,048 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

