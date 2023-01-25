Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $52.61

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $50.36. Roku shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 1,730,984 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,636,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

