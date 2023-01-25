Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $62.00.

1/19/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/9/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

11/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

NYSE RCL traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. 681,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

