Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
