RPC (RES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES remained flat at $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.69. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,200.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

