RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($14.24).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS1. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 820 ($10.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RS Group Price Performance

RS1 opened at GBX 946 ($11.71) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.19.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

