Safe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.30 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Safe has a total market cap of $178.30 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00037713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00219095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00102495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00056410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.25821983 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

