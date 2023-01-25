Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

