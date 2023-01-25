Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $5.51 on Major Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00024316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

