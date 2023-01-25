Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

STSA opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.12. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

