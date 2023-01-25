Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 749 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher stock opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.98. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

