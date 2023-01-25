Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $833,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 287.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

