Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

