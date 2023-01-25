Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMCGU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Embrace Change Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

Embrace Change Acquisition Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMCGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.