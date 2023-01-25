Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

