Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

