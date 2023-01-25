Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $376.50 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.59 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.89 and a 200-day moving average of $363.81.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

