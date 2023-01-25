Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.